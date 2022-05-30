Hemel Hempstead could see a ‘Dutch style’ roundabout in Boundary Way.

The county council has secured more funding for walking and cycling projects and Boundary Way in Hemel Hempstead could see a ‘Dutch style’ roundabout introduced.

The proposed changes to the roundabout come as Hertfordshire County Council announced that it has been awarded an additional £2.6m from the Department for Transport as apart of its Active Travel Fund to make it easier and safer for residents to walk and cycle.

A Dutch style roundabout means that having cycle and pedestrian zebra crossings on each arm would give pedestrians and cyclists priority over motorists.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes could see the number of lanes on each arm of the roundabout reduced with a dedicated section for cyclists around the whole junction.

The roundabout may also have its speed limit lowered and widened footways with pedestrian crossings added.

The council schemes were proposed to increase the number of journeys made by bicycle and foot across the county.

Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to secure additional government funding to support walking and cycling journeys in the county.”

He added: “Our new Corporate Plan sets out the vision for a cleaner, greener, healthier Hertfordshire. Providing safe and easy ways for people to walk and travel by bike is key to making this become a reality.”

Other schemes could see changes made to roads in Buntingford, St Albans, Watford, Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.