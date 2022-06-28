The first results of the 2021 census are in – and they show Dacorum has seen its population swell over the last decade.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021.

Now the first results have been released – and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in Dacorum.

On census day, 155,100 people were living in the area – up 7% from 144,847 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 730 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 682 in 2011.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Dacorum’s population is now 49.1% male and 50.9% female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, people living in Dacorum were 49.2% male and 50.8% female.

It also shows the area has seen a rise in the proportion of both young children and the elderly – a decade ago the population was made up of 12.5% under-10s and 15.8% over-65s, but this had changed to 12.6% and 17.4% respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3% over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included an 8.3% increase in the East of England, where the population rose to 6,334,500 from 5,846,965 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, which is up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of Dacorum:

1981: 128,565

1991: 132,240

2001: 137,797

2011: 144,847

2021: 155,100

Historic populations of the East of England:

1981: 4,760,072

1991: 5,055,515

2001: 5,388,140

2011: 5,846,965