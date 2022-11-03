Hertfordshire firefighters are reminding people that professionally organised displays are the safest way to enjoy fireworks this Bonfire Night.

Area Commander Steve Holton explained that fireworks and bonfires can be extremely dangerous and can cause injury, damage property, and harm wildlife.

He said: “If you’d like to view fireworks, it’s best to go to a display and leave it to the professionals. If you do decide to set off fireworks at home, we urge you to do so with caution. Read the instructions carefully and ensure that there is enough space to keep them away from spectators. Bonfires should be lit well away from fences, sheds, hedges, and buildings.”

Hertfordshire County Council has removed approximately 1,000 fireworks from traders in the county since 2018.

Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Councillor Morris Bright, MBE, said: “Watching fireworks can be great fun, but we’re asking Hertfordshire residents to find a professional display near them rather than buying and setting off their own fireworks. If you’re celebrating Bonfire Night, we want you to have fun and stay safe.”

The fire and rescue service issued the following advice for using fireworks:Only fireworks that are CE or UKCA marked are legal

Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and ensure it finishes before 11pm, or midnight on 5 November

Keep fireworks in a closed box

Follow the instructions on each firework

Light them at arm's length using a taper

Stand well back and never go back to a lit firework

Never throw fireworks or put fireworks in your pocket

Keep pets and younger children indoors during displays

Light one sparkler at a time and always wear gloves. Never give sparklers to children under five

