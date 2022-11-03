Bonfire night is just around the corner – and there are plenty of displays being organised in Dacorum to enjoy.

So if you’re looking to add some sparkle to the night, why not try one of these events?

Friday November 4:

Here is where to enjoy fireworks in the borough

Leverstock Green Scouts fireworks display returns to Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School. Refreshments will be available when gates open at 6.15pm. Tickets can be bought here and are priced at £5 for adults and £3.50 for children.

Camelot Rugby Club on Chaulden Lane will have its very own firework extravaganza. There will be food and full licensed bar - fireworks start at 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available at the club bar and shop. At the gate, tickets are £7 each or £20 for two adults two children.

Saturday November 5:

Tring Festival of Fire takes place at Wigginton sports field with the free event opening at 6pm. There will be food and drink stalls with the bonfire being lit at 7pm and the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm.

People are encouraged to make a donation on the night, which will be used to fund the display for next year. Event-goers are advised to bring cash as card payment families are ‘limited’.

Berkhamsted Rotary brings some Bonfire Night magic to the cricket club, when gates open at 6pm for the professional display with music, a DJ, bar and food. The spectacular fireworks will start at 7pm. Tickets are discounted if bought in advance here but there will be tickets to purchase on the gate.