Bird protection group announces next meeting with nature writer in Hemel Hempstead

A nature writer will be giving a talk on ‘Birds of the Algarve’

By James Lowson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT

The next meeting held by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) in Hemel Hempstead has been announced.

Next Monday (27 March), a talk from a nature writer has been organised at the new venue used by the charity, at Chipperfield Village Hall.

Every talk held by the nature protection charity between now and June will be held in this venue.

Photo of a Hoopoe from Jonathan Forgham
On Monday, tour guide and writer Jonathan Forgham will host a presentation on ‘Birds of the Algarve’.

Jonathan will use his experiences from his visits to the Algarve to describe the birds to be found there.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Also coming up is a car share trip to RSPB Pulborough Brooks on Saturday April 15, and a Steps Hill visit to hear the ‘dawn chorus’ followed by College Lake on Tuesday 25 April.

Details of further RSPB Hemel Hempstead Group events can be found online here.

The meetings are open to all, including novice bird watchers, more information on the events can be requested by calling 01442 264752. Specific information on upcoming outings can be checked by ringing 01442 257856.

Many birdwatchers tour the Algarve in the South of Portugal to see hundreds of different bird species.

A number of spots in South Portugal by the coast are seen as revered areas to visit when looking to catch a glimpse of rare and beautiful birds. Holidaymakers often complete walking tours around that region of Portugal.

Hemel Hempstead