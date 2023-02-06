Plastic ducks take up residence on pond created by water leak in Hemel Hempstead

A family of ducks have taken up residence on a pond created by a water leak that has gone un-repaired for TWO years.

The invasion of ‘wildlife’ has been welcomed by nearby residents – but on closer inspection passers-by will have noticed the ducks are not of the feathered variety – but made of plastic!

The pond, which started as a wet patch, developed after the leak sprung on land outside the front of Eastwood Court flats, in High Street Green, Hemel Hempstead.

All manner of 'wildlife' have taken residence in the pond

Debbie Elliott, who lives at the flats, said: “The water board have been out five or six times over the past two years to fix it, unsuccessfully.

“Not only can they not fix it, but it's actually getting worse.

“In the meantime my neighbour Paul thought it would be a nice idea to put some yellow plastic ducks on the water and set up a board explaining why they are living there.

"We had a family of plastic ducks on the pond though the drake has since been stolen. But it’s become quite a talking point for anyone walking past and is now accumulating other inhabitants such as a little man fishing and a few dinosaurs.

“On one occasion a fox picked up one of the ducks then dropped it when realising it wasn’t prey, and birds drinking the water are wary.”

Added Debbie. “It’s a bit of an attraction but on a serious note it’s ridiculous that they can’t seem to mend the leak. The water is constant, it just doesn’t drain anywhere. We’re supposed to conserve water, not waste it.”

A spokesperson for Affinity Water said: “We are working to identify the cause of the water leak outside Eastwood Court Flats in Hemel Hempstead.

"Our teams have been in attendance and have taken samples to establish the exact cause of the ongoing problems and whether or not the responsibility rests with us to repair it.