'Beyond devastated' family pay tribute to Hemel man killed in trapped vehicle incident

“He was the most incredible, kind and loving son, partner, dad and grandad”

By James Lowson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 1:15pm

The family of the Hemel Hempstead man who was killed in a trapped vehicle incident last week have paid tribute to their late relative.

Andrew Jellis, 49, was killed at around 8pm on Wednesday 1 February, after he became trapped under his vehicle.

Emergency responders rushed to the critical incident, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew Jellis
Andrew’s family, who are being supported by specially trained officers from the Hertfordshire Constabulary, released a statement hailing the Hemel man.

They said: “As a family we are beyond devastated and heartbroken. Andrew was the most incredible, kind and loving son, partner, dad and grandad. We loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary’s investigation into how this tragic event occurred is still ongoing.

A 30-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has been bailed pending further enquiries, police have confirmed.

Police are still hoping to hear from anyone who may have information that will assist them in their enquiries.

Information can be reported online on the Hertfordshire Constabulary website here.

Also the police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting Op Corbeil, Hertfordshire Constabulary also has an online web chat facility on its website here.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its untraceable online form which can be found here.