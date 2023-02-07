14-year-old dies after being hit by car in Hemel Hempstead collision

Police are appealing for information

A 14-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Hemel Hempstead.

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses after the collision on London Road, at the junction with Two Waters Road, shortly after 6pm on Thursday (February 2)

The boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died the following day.

The 23-year-old woman who was driving the black Seat Leon involved in the collision was arrested, and remains on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Dale Morris, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we would ask that their

privacy is respected.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around the collision and I am appealing for anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police to please come forward. I’d be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or the events leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email [email protected]. You can also report information online, via web chat or by calling 101, quoting ISR 659 of 2 February, 2023.

Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form.