Berkhamsted teenager who volunteers with Age UK Dacorum shares her experience

A teenager from Berkhamsted has shared her experience of spending time with her 93-year-old neighbour.

Amy Cahillane, 15, started spending time with Mabel Cutler during the school holidays after her dad, a volunteer for Age UK Dacorum, delivered Mabel's shopping and helped with ad hoc tasks during the first lockdown.

The 15-year-old, who would visit Mabel for a cup of tea, is sharing her experience to raise awareness of cross-generational learning and the importance of spending time with older generations.

Amy and Mabel

Amy, who attends John F Kennedy School, said: "Firstly we chatted about Mabel’s upbringing and looked at photos. We then discovered we had some common interests, I enjoy listening to Mabel’s stories and we chat about lots of different things.

"We both love animals, dogs in particular. I think we are both independently minded and strong willed which helps us get on. We share an interest in local stories and like a good laugh.

"We discovered we both enjoy cooking and baking in particular. I showed Mabel some photos of a cake I baked and decorated. We then decided to cook together and Mabel helps me out.

"I really enjoy listening to her talk about her life experiences and she has some really good stories to tell! Mabel helped me be more adventurous than the recipes I learnt at school. Mabel is very organised and helps with the preparation."

Amy and Mabel decided to do some baking together.

Amy said: "She shows me the tips and tricks learned from her own baking experiences. It has helped me gain confidence to tackle more ambitious recipes.

"Firstly we made fairy cakes and then we tackled the Victoria Sponge cake! So good, we made it twice."

Mabel added: "With health issues I rarely get out of the house these days. I enjoy the company and having a chat. It is nice to be able to share my knowledge and experiences with someone who is willing to listen.

Amy has been spending time with her 93-year-old neighbour Mabel