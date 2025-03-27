Berkhamsted sailor to lead team in 11-month race around the world

A sailor from Berkhamsted has been appointed to a leadership role in a world-famous endurance race around the world.

Gavin Rees has been selected as a Clipper Race skipper and will be among the amateur and professional sailors navigating an 11-month endurance challenge.

Gavin is one of 11 captains on non-professional teams that will be making six ocean crossings on the 40,000 nautical mile, eleven-month race around the globe. The Clipper Race claims to be the only event of its kind which trains people from all walks of life to become ocean racers and take on the endurance challenge of a lifetime.

Gavin said competing in this race is a dream come true after he was inspired to circumnavigate following a school visit from Clipper Race founder, and first person to sail around the world single-handed, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston. He will be switching careers from an HR director in the corporate world to race skipper because “it’s the ultimate job for him.”

Gavin has taken every opportunity to sail in his free time whether that be coastal cruising or longer offshore passages. Competitive in nature, he has also raced around the cans and in the RORC Offshore series including the Rolex Fastnet Race. Most recently, Gavin has spent time as a Clipper Race training instructor, putting future Clipper Race crew members through their paces as they undertake their four stages of training.

Talking about his love of sailing, Gavin said: “I can’t wait to spend a year sailing around the globe, because every day on the water is different. It brings new opportunities to work as a team, to overcome whatever challenges may come along, and to sail fast and safe. That feeling the whole crew are going to have at the end is going to be fab!”

He also has a more personal reason for taking on this endurance challenge. Gavin said: “I really want to set an example to my two daughters Mollie [15] and Bethan [9] that they should follow their dreams in life!”

The next edition will start from Portsmouth on August 31 and over the course of the almost year-long event, over 700 participants will face all that mother Nature can throw at them. From hurricane force winds, to blistering heat, the isolation of the North Pacific Ocean to learning to live aboard a yacht with stripped back facilities with up to 23 others – this event is a true test of mental and physical fortitude.

Clipper Race director, Dale Smyth, says: “Our selection process is tough and rightly so, as these individuals are taking on one of the toughest jobs in the global sailing industry. They need to not only be incredibly good sailors but able to lead, inspire and look after a big team of diverse individuals across the harshest oceans on the planet.”

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race was founded by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, 30 years ago and trains people from all walks of life to become ocean racers. Each participant must complete four stages of intensive training before signing up for one or multiple legs or can complete the full 40,000 nautical mile circumnavigation.