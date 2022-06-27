A Berkhamsted football club welcomed over 200 youth football teams from across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire to take part in a tournament in June.

Boys and girls played in 6-a-side competitions organised by Berkhamsted Raiders, with ages ranging from under-8s to under-16s.

The young players were greeted by Gagan Mohindra, MP for South West Hertfordshire.

Over June 10 and 11, 200 teams competed in Berkhamsted.

Mr Mohindra met the parents and players and handed out medals and trophies to the winners of each age category.

Raiders chairman, Chris Armond, thanked the volunteers.

He said: “Making the tournament a success over the weekend relies on a lot of hard work - from getting everything set up the day before, to the parking marshals, the gate stewards, the scorers in the tent, who have to deal with a lot of inquisitive managers, and finally the take-down crew.”

Berkhamsted Raiders is running taster sessions and have spaces for girls to join the club.