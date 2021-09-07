Berkhamsted hospice invites residents to final car boot sale in Hospice Series

The Hospice of St Francis is inviting residents to its final instalment in their series of Car Boot Sales this weekend.

The final car boot sale is on on Saturday, September 11, at Dudswell field near Berkhamsted, and there is free onsite parking.

The charity's August event saw over 70 sellers turn out to sell their pre-loved items, raising £1,500 for hospice care.

Here's how you can recycle your unwanted items whilst supporting the Hospice of St Francis

The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted provides cares for 2,000 local people and their families, in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Fiona, joint fundraising director at the Hospice, spoke about her experience selling at one of the events.

She said: “The car boot sale was really well organised, there was lots of space to set up our stall and display everything and we were really pleased to see a steady stream of buyers from the minute the sale opened.

"It was a fantastic way to make a bit of money, clear out some of the items we no longer needed and support a brilliant local cause.”

Shannen, community fundraiser at the Hospice and event organiser, said: “Our car boot sales have grown since our first event back in June.

“Despite the bit of rain, our most recent event was the biggest yet!

"Our Car Boot Sales are the perfect opportunity to recycle your unwanted items or grab something new at a bargain price - all whilst supporting the Hospice!

"So, do come and join us for our final event in the series on 11th September."

Sellers are welcome onsite from 7am and buyers from 8.30am. A range of tasty refreshments will also be available from local vendors including hot food stalls and a local ice cream van.