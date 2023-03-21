Augmented reality egg hunt coming to Hemel Hempstead for Easter holidays

An augmented reality egg hunt trail will be available for families in Hemel Hempstead over the Easter holidays.

Between 31 March to 16 April families will be able to explore Hemel Old Town High Street on hunt with a difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dacorum Borough Council and the Hemel Old Town Traders Association (HOTTA) are delivering the activity via the LoyalFree App.

Coming to Dacorum this Easter

Participants must use the app to discover Easter eggs at various locations.

By simply finding the posters and scanning the AR markers using their smartphone camera, families can witness an Easter egg appearing right before their eyes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Complete the trail by finding all of the eggs and scanning each marker by 16 April to be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win a voucher which can be redeemed against a number of outlets on Old Town High Street.

Dacorum Borough Council is encouraging all participants to share photos of their Easter adventure on social media using the hashtag #LFEGGHUNT.

LoyalFree’s partnerships manager, Sophie Carrick said, “We are thrilled to bring a unique and exciting Easter Egg Hunt experience to Hemel Old Town. With augmented reality technology, we’re taking the traditional Easter Egg Hunt to a whole new level, creating an eggstra-special adventure for all ages to enjoy!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

All families have to do to get involved is download the LoyalFree App for free and head to the trails section for more information.

HOTTA’s chairman, Brian Green said, “We are very excited to offer this amazing Easter Egg Hunt through the traders of the Old Town, using new augmented technology linked to the shops via the Loyal Free App. Good luck to everyone and enjoy this unique adventure.”

Dacorum Borough Council’s James Doe, strategic director, added: “We are delighted to continue supporting our local high streets with the LoyalFree app, and hope that residents and visitors enjoy all that the local area has to offer."

Advertisement

Advertisement