Tribute band Kopycat Killers will be on stage at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hemel this summer

You’ll be able to sample a variety of unique flavours of cider, including rhubarb, Cherry Bakewell, chocolate and pineapple – 25 in all.

And there will be more than 12 types of sausages to tempt you, plus an invitation to take part in on-stage speed-eating sausage and chilli competitions.

In addition, a line-up of top tribute bands – Kppycat Killers; Scam Fender; Parklife – the sound of Britpop; a Robbie Williams tribute and also a Queens Greatest Hits tribute.

Parklife - the Sound of Brit Pop are part if the solid line-up of bands to appear at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Gadebridge Park on July 1

Organisers are also looking for local tribute bands to appear at the shindig – if you think you fit the bill, go to www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/live-music

Festival spokesperson Lee Fudge said: “It’s an outdoors feel-good event with great music, a huge variety of cider flavours and independent food operators.”

What to expect from Cider and Sausages at the festival

