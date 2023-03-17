News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
2 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
6 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
7 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
8 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
9 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Welcome back to Hemel's iconic Sausage and Cider Festival

A date for your diary – Saturday July 1 when Gadebridge Park will host this popular event, complete with live entertainment, multiple food vendors and numerous bars.

By Bev Creagh
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT
Tribute band Kopycat Killers will be on stage at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hemel this summer
Tribute band Kopycat Killers will be on stage at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hemel this summer
Tribute band Kopycat Killers will be on stage at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hemel this summer

You’ll be able to sample a variety of unique flavours of cider, including rhubarb, Cherry Bakewell, chocolate and pineapple – 25 in all.

And there will be more than 12 types of sausages to tempt you, plus an invitation to take part in on-stage speed-eating sausage and chilli competitions.

In addition, a line-up of top tribute bands – Kppycat Killers; Scam Fender; Parklife – the sound of Britpop; a Robbie Williams tribute and also a Queens Greatest Hits tribute.

Parklife - the Sound of Brit Pop are part if the solid line-up of bands to appear at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Gadebridge Park on July 1
Parklife - the Sound of Brit Pop are part if the solid line-up of bands to appear at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Gadebridge Park on July 1
Parklife - the Sound of Brit Pop are part if the solid line-up of bands to appear at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Gadebridge Park on July 1
Most Popular

Organisers are also looking for local tribute bands to appear at the shindig – if you think you fit the bill, go to www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/live-music

Festival spokesperson Lee Fudge said: “It’s an outdoors feel-good event with great music, a huge variety of cider flavours and independent food operators.”

What to expect from Cider and Sausages at the festival

We pride ourselves on working with some of the UK’s independent and best cider makers. Our events offer a wide range of unique flavours* of craft ciders such as rum, chocolate, pineapple, mix berry. We also offer traditional apple and pear flavours with up to 8% ABV *subject to availability. At both our indoor and outdoor events we will have an amazing array of sausage flavours from our vendors on site. These could be extremely hot and spicy down to leak and potato flavour. At each event these may differ so keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

> Tickets are available on the website.

OrganisersBritpop