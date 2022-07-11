Elderly residents in Dacorum will now be able to hire a handy person or gardener, thanks to a new service from AgeUK Hertfordshire.

The charity says it has decided to start offering the services after receiving lots of enquiries in recent years.

The services will be carried out in partnership with Age UK Dacorum, depending on the location of the resident.

People can have various tasks done by the workers.

Local people can hire the DBS-checked and fully insured workers by the hour at £25. There is a minimum of one hour per visit to residents’ homes.

Services range from lawn mowing, strimming and leaf blowing to assembling furniture, hanging shelves, supplying and fitting key safes and changing tap washers.

People can contact gardeners by calling this number (07951 105 370) or by emailing [email protected]ts.org.uk.