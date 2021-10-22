Age UK Dacorum has thanked everyone that got involved wit it's Slip into Slippers fundraising and awareness campaign.

The charity, which promotes the well-being of all older people and their carers in Dacorum, encouraged people to wear slippers for the day in exchange for a small donation to Age UK Dacorum, on Friday, October 1, - United Nations International Day of Older Persons.

A spokesperson for Age UK Dacorum said: "A huge thank you to everybody who got involved in our Slip into Slippers fundraising and awareness campaign.

Age UK Dacorum thanks community for 'amazing response to awareness campaign

"What an amazing response from our Dacorum community to which we really grateful, both for the fun photos and the generous donations.

"All of this came from a diverse range of individuals, families , businesses, and schools [a big thank you to Galley Hill and Pixies Hill primary schools

"We have virtually reached our target, and this money will go directly into our local services which will so help to improve the lives of the elderly and their carers within Dacorum."

There's still time to support Age UK Dacorum, visit the Just Giving page - Age UK Dacorum Slip into Slippers - to make a donation.

Age UK Dacorum thanks community for 'amazing response to awareness campaign