Here's how you can Slip into Slippers and support Age UK Dacorum

Age UK Dacorum is encouraging people to Slip into Slippers this October as part of the charity's inaugural Autumn fundraising and awareness campaign.

The charity, which promotes the well-being of all older people and their carers in Dacorum, is asking individuals, families, businesses, schools and clubs, to get involved by slipping into their slippers for a day, have some fun and possibly take some photos/videos and make a small donation.

The chosen day for the slipper-thon is Friday, October 1, - United Nations International Day of Older Persons. Age UK Dacorum hopes the community comes together to celebrate the privilege of aging.

You can take part in the slipper-thon on Friday, October 1

On this day, with your help, Age UK Dacorum can highlight the needs of older people and raise vital funds to support the services it provides, so it can strive to meet some of those needs.

The range of services include supporting older people to live independently and safely, preferably in their own home. The charity also provides opportunities for older people to take part in social activities and meet friends.

Age UK Dacorum are part of the national Age UK network, but as a local independent charity, it must raise its own funds to run the services.

This is therefore a community campaign that will directly benefit local older people and all fundraising will stay within Dacorum.

David Pearce, chief executive of Age UK Dacorum said: "This year has been a significant challenge for everyone. Our charity has had to adapt to ensure the people who need us most receive the help they need in these very difficult times.