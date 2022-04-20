'80s music sensation Footloose The Musical bursts back on to the Aylesbury stage

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical sizzles with spirit, fun and talent, with a cast led by Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden as Willard and musical theatre favourite Darren Day as Rev Moore.

With cutting-edge modern choreography, you'll enjoy classic ’80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and, of course, the title track, Footloose.

City boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America – but his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned.

Footloose The Musicals rehearsals. Picture: Mark Senior

Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Jake Quickenden first hit our screens in The X Factor in 2012 and again in 2014 where he went through to the live shows followed by appearances on Chart Show TV, ITV’s Kellys Heroes, as a regular panelist on Big Brothers Bit OnThe Side and as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Following his win of the 2018 season of Dancing on Ice Jake has most recently been seen in hit TV show Hollyoaks.

He said: “I can’t wait to get out on tour with Footloose.

Footloose The Musical rehearsals. Picture: Mark Senior

"After such a strange and difficult time, finally we will all be able to join our friends and family in the theatre for a truly feelgood night out.

"This show is packed full of amazing ’80s hits – I can’t think of a better tonic”

Following his first starring theatre role in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Darren Day has enjoyed an extensive career in the West End including Summer Holiday, Copacabana and Grease.

His TV career has included roles in Sky’s Stella, Hollyoaks and Holby City, as well as many presenting appearances. He was a finalist in the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother, and is also an established recording artist.

In rehearsal for Footloose The Musical

Having been cast in the 2020 tour, which was postponed due to Covid 19, he said: “I am so delighted to be able to stay with the tour of Footloose this year.

"I was a teenager in the ’80s, which is such an impressionable age for movies and music.

"This is one of the most iconic films and soundtracks from my teenage years.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing you there.”

Rehearsals for Footloose The Musical

Footloose The Musical is at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from May 10 to 14.

For tickets, click here or call 0844 871 7615.

The production will be supporting Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research with post-show bucket collections in the run-up to Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day on Friday, May 13.