Pedestrian dies in motorway collision with van after two vehicle M1 crash near Hemel Hempstead

A pedestrian has died following a crash with a van on the M1.

Officers believe the man, in his 50s, had left the scene of an earlier two-vehicle crash on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead.

They are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following the fatal accident, near to junction 6A just before 5am today (Monday).

Police have linked the two incidents.

Shortly before the collision involving the pedestrian, police were alerted to a crash between a Kia and a BMW on the southbound carriageway.

Two people, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, left the scene prior to police arrival.

Shortly after, police were called by the ambulance service to a second crash on the M1 northbound involving a van and a pedestrian.

The 58-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by officers.

Sergeant Ian Manley, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the collisions are continuing, but at this time we are treating them as linked. We believe the man who passed away was travelling in one of the vehicles involved in the first collision.

“We are still working to trace the other person who left the scene prior to our arrival.

“I am particularly interested in speaking to a coach driver who was driving north on the M1 at the time of the incident and may have crucial information to help with our investigation.

“Did you see what happened, or have any information that may help our enquiries? Additionally, if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded come crucial footage that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Manley via [email protected]

Information can also be reported online or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 64 of 31 July, 2023.