Two motorway accidents including between lorry and pedestrian closes M1 near Hemel Hempstead

A major accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian has closed the M1 near Junction 8, Hemel Hempstead.

The accident happened shortly after a two-vehicle crash on the M1 Southbound near Junction 9 around 5am this morning (Monday). One of the people involved in the first collision left the crash site before police arrived.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Police were called just before 5am today (31 July), to report a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 travelling southbound near junction 9. The occupants of one of the vehicles left the scene before police arrival.

Police are on the scene. Image submitted.

“Shortly after, police received a call from the ambulance service to report another road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian travelling northbound between junctions 6 and 8 on the M1.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and road closures are currently in place.”

The motorway is closed in both directions between Junction 6 (Bricket Wood) and Junction 8, as well as Junction 21A of the M25, North Orbital Road, and the slip roads from the M25 joining the M1 in both directions. This is also having a knock-on effect to the A405 and the A414.

The closure is likely to be in force for a considerable time today.

Diversions are in place and drivers travelling further afield should consider the M40.

Further information is available on the National Highways website.