POLITICAL OPINION: Local Lib Dem MP slams rail fare “slap in the face” and calls for rail fares to be frozen as prices rise

Harpenden and Berkhamsted’s MP, Victoria Collins at Berkhamsted Staion

Harpenden and Berkhamsted’s MP, Victoria Collins has urged for rail fares to be frozen after they rose by 4.6% this weekend.

The cost of a season ticket has risen to £5012 a year. It follows ticket price rises of 3.8% in 2022, 5.9% in 2023, and 4.9% in 2024.

Victoria said that people in Harpenden and Berkhamsted should not be paying more for a service that is “simply not working” after years of Conservative Party neglect and mismanagement.

Victoria said: “Passengers in Harpenden and Berkhamsted are paying hand over fist in rising ticket prices for a service that simply is not working. Years of Conservative neglect and mismanagement have caused slow trains, service cancellations and delays to become all too common in the daily commute.

“At a time when people are already struggling with the cost of living, the Government should be making public transport more accessible. Freezing rail fares is a step towards easing the burden on commuters, encouraging sustainable travel, and ensuring that our railway systems work for the people who rely on it every day.

“Instead of pricing passengers out, we should be investing in better services, fairer fares and a transport system that puts their customers over profit.”