POLITICAL OPINION: Hemel MP appointed to group making tough new law against crime

David Taylor MP has been appointed to the Public Bill Committee, responsible for scrutinising the Government’s new Crime and Policing Bill. This is a new proposed law that has tough impacts on crime such as child abuse and exploitation, retail crime and antisocial behaviour.

Mr Taylor said:

“Since being elected, I have been gathering evidence on crime and antisocial behaviour. I have visited local stores to speak with retail workers, I held a public event for residents to voice antisocial behaviour concerns, I have spoken to hundreds of local people at surgeries and in the area. Today, I bought that evidence to the committee; to strengthen the legislation so it has the maximum impact for Hemel people.”

The new law will include measures to address the highest-harm crimes impacting society, such as knife crime, violence against women and girls, cybercrime, child sexual abuse, and terrorism. Labour has backed up the Bill with a pledge for 13,000 more community based officers.

Mr Taylor added:

“For too long communities like Hemel have had to put up with rising town centre and street crime, and persistent antisocial behaviour, while neighbourhood police have been cut. And for years too little has been done to tackle the most serious violence of all including knife crime and violence against women and children.

That is why the new Crime and Policing Bill is about taking back our streets and town centres, restoring respect for law and order, and giving the police and local communities the support and tools they need to tackle local crime.”