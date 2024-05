Affectionate feline siblings on hunt for new playmate says Cats Protection Dacorum

'Social butterfly' Mia.

Inseparable duo Mia and Jasper are looking for a new family in Dacorum and beyond.

The charity is looking to rehome the brother and sister after a change in their circumstances.

Mia is described by the charity as a social butterfly who thrives on human interaction. She is affectionate, enjoys strokes and has an innate sense of curiosity and yearning for adventure.Meanwhile, Jasper is described as having a gentle nature and friendly demeanour, making those around him feel truly special with his purrs and gentle headbutts.

Jasper spends lots of his time watching the world go by out the window but Mia always teases him to play chase with her.

'Gentle-natured' Jasper.

They value their personal space during the day but they do insist that the evenings are playtime for all the family!

They are an ideal addition to a family with children who are happy to keep up with this playful pair.

Once they have had their settling in period they would love a garden to explore, away from main roads.

If you think you have space in your heart and home for Mia and Jasper then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.