As Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Andrew Williams Leader of the Council, Sir Mike Penning MP and Gagan Mohindra MP and the Chief Executive of the Council laid flower tributes for the Queen this morning (September 9).

In Dacorum, a Book of Condolence will be open from today (September 9) at The Forum in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted Town Council Civic Building and Tring Town Council Civic Building

The public is invited to lay their floral tributes at the site during the period of mourning.

Tributes have been paid to the late Queen.

The Dacorum Book of Condolence will be open Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm until September 19.

Messages of Condolence can also be made online here.

As a mark of respect, Dacorum Borough Council will fly its flags at half-mast.

Hertfordshire County Council also has similar condolence books and a dedicated area for floral tributes underneath the county hall arches in Hertford for those who wish to pay their respects.

There is also an online Book of Remembrance for Hertfordshire which can be found here.

From Monday, Books of Condolence will be at Berkhamsted, Bovingdon, Leverstock Green, Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Kings Langley libraries.

The completed books will be stored in the Hertfordshire Archives.

St Peter's Church in Berkhamsted opened its doors last night for people to sign their condolence book.

The church opened at 6.30am this morning for members of the public to pray and pay tribute to Her Majesty