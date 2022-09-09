People across Dacorum and Hertfordshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at Balmoral, Scotland.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire said that he is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

David Lloyd said: “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to members of the Royal Family and to pay tribute to her long life of service built on a firm faith and deeply-held sense of duty. Every one of us has been touched by her life. May light perpetual shine upon her.

It was announced yesterday that the Queen had died.

“God save the King.”

Humphrey Mwanza, chair of Hemel Business Improvement District said: “We at Hemel BID are deeply saddened to hear the announcement yesterday from Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty the Queen has passed away and our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

Chief Executive of Dacorum Borough Council Claire Hamilton said: “The councillors and officers of Dacorum Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

Respects have been paid by Leader of Hertfordshire County Council Richard Roberts who said that there is no doubt that the country is unlikely ever to see a monarch reign for such a long period, nor one who is so well loved by so many.

Chairman of Hertfordshire County Council Cllr Annie Brewster JP said: “On behalf of Hertfordshire County Council and the people of Hertfordshire, I would like to express our deepest condolence and gratitude for the lifetime of service and devotion given by Her Majesty The Queen.”