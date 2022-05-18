Special Arriva bus comes to Hemel Hempstead to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The bus company, Arriva is celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign by rolling out a special Jubilee fleet in the next two weeks.
The buses are wrapped in purple vinyl with a Union Jack.
One of these buses will arrive in Hemel Hempstead’s Arriva depot soon and will be seen around the town and Hertfordshire.
Alistair Hands, commercial and marketing director at Arriva, UK Bus said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a landmark celebration across the UK, therefore Arriva is proud to have introduced a specially designed Jubilee Livery to a number of our buses, which will be serving customers on key routes and serving customers on key routes and services across our towns and cities.”
He said: “We’re looking forward to seeing our Jubilee Fleet out on the road, and to be a part of this once in a lifetime weekend of celebrations ad activities up and down the country!”