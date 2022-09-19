Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced last Thursday (September 8) at her home in Balmoral following reports that she was under doctors’ supervision.

The world reacted to the death of the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch who died at the age of 96 in Scotland.

Her Majesty’s first visited Dacorum in 1952 at one of her first public engagements after her accession.

She met Adam’s family on Adeyfield Estate who were one of the first families to move to the area.

Her Majesty went to see St Barnabas Church in Adeyfield and was filmed tapping the foundation stone.

She said: “In the Faith of Jesus Christ we place this stone, In the Name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost.”

The Queen visited St Peters Church in Berkhamsted in May 2016 and was welcomed by crowds of people hoping to get a glimpse of her.

The late Queen made history as being the first reigning monarch to visit Berkhamsted School in 2016 when she attended a celebration for its 475th anniversary.

Street parties were put on as the borough celebrated Her Majesty’s 70-year reign over the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

The Queen’s lying-in-state will end and her coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where her state funeral service will take place at 11am.