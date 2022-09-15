Two teenage boys charged after arson attack on building in Hemel Hempstead village

Hertfordshire Constabulary announced today (15 September), that two 13-year-olds have been charged in connection to a fire started in Apsley.

Police were called at around 3.35pm on Saturday 22 January to assist at the scene of a building on fire in the Fourdrinier Way area.

Several crimes have been reported to the police.

Officers were tasked with making the area safe while the fire service worked to extinguish the blaze.

Hertfordshire Constabulary closed the road, while the fire was put out, no one was injured.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “It was deemed that the fire was started deliberately and an investigation was launched.

The police force has confirmed that both charged boys are from Hemel Hempstead.