The Prime Minister was asked to support West Herts Teaching Hospitals Trust plans for development at three hospitals during Prime Minister’s Questions on April 20.

In response to a question from Dean Russell, Watford Conservative MP, Boris Johnson said: “There will be a new hospital scheme in his local area and it's part of our plan to deliver 48 new hospitals in this country by 2030.”

Plans would see redevelopment at Watford, St Albans and Hemel Hempstead hospitals as part of the NHS Long Term Plan.

Sajid Javid met with the Trust chairman Phil Townsend, and Watford Conservative MP Dean Russell in Westminster on April 11.

They discussed the plans for a £900 million development across West Hertfordshire hospitals which could see Watford General Hospital move its services into new buildings and extensive refurbishments to the Hemel Hempstead and St Alban’s sites.

Phil Townsend said: “We were very grateful for the opportunity to present our ‘shovel-ready’ plans for our three hospitals. It was good to explain how our proposal addresses the urgent need to provide new and better buildings.”

He added: “He also heard how keen our workforce is to see change and that they support our plans. It was an encouraging meeting and we very much appreciate the time and attention given to our proposals.”