MP asks Boris Johnson to support West Herts Teaching Hospitals Trust “shovel-ready” plans

Development plans for West Herts Teaching Hospitals Trust were mentioned during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (April 20).

Friday, 22nd April 2022, 9:26 am
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 9:37 am

The Prime Minister was asked to support West Herts Teaching Hospitals Trust plans for development at three hospitals during Prime Minister’s Questions on April 20.

In response to a question from Dean Russell, Watford Conservative MP, Boris Johnson said: “There will be a new hospital scheme in his local area and it's part of our plan to deliver 48 new hospitals in this country by 2030.”

Plans would see redevelopment at Watford, St Albans and Hemel Hempstead hospitals as part of the NHS Long Term Plan.

Sajid Javid met with the Trust chairman Phil Townsend, and Watford Conservative MP Dean Russell in Westminster on April 11.

Landmark moment for West Herts NHS trust as it flies teaching flag

They discussed the plans for a £900 million development across West Hertfordshire hospitals which could see Watford General Hospital move its services into new buildings and extensive refurbishments to the Hemel Hempstead and St Alban’s sites.

Phil Townsend said: “We were very grateful for the opportunity to present our ‘shovel-ready’ plans for our three hospitals. It was good to explain how our proposal addresses the urgent need to provide new and better buildings.”

He added: “He also heard how keen our workforce is to see change and that they support our plans. It was an encouraging meeting and we very much appreciate the time and attention given to our proposals.”

Watford General Hospital has recently had a multi-storey carpark built to help the hospital’s needs.

