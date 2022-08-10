Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother’s return was teased during ITV2’s Love Island final last week and now sources say that next year’s reboot will be filmed at Bovingdon Airfield, southwest of Hemel Hempstead.

The Mirror reported that the Big Brother reboot will be "launching in May next year inside a new house on a massive airfield", according to a TV insider.

However, ITV Studios Bovingdon said: “As far as we know, we know nothing about it from an ITV point of view.”

Pictured: Big Brother host Davina McCall is seen outside the Big Brother House in 2005.

The site has played host to shows like the Masked Singer and Dancing on Ice, with filming for big screen hits including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Fury, 1917 and Bohemian Rhapsody also taking place there.

ITV confirmed a new cast of housemates will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move.

The Big Brother house will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

According to ex-producer Paul Osbourne, as well as being broadcast on ITV2, ITVX will use Big Brother Live Feed subscriptions for American viewers to “boost revenue”.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, said: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience. We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Presenter Rylan is Sky Bet’s favourite to host the show with radio and TV host Maya Jama in second place.

The show first aired in the UK in 2000 on Channel 4 and moved to Channel 5.