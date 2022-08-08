Hemel Hempstead Amazon workers protest over 35p pay offer

Employees at the warehouse on Boundary Way slowed down their work last week.

By Olivia Preston
Monday, 8th August 2022, 11:05 am

Workers at Hemel Hempstead Amazon warehouse slowed down their work to one package an hour as part of a protest over pay.

GMB Trade Union said that protests were taking place across the country at five different sites on Friday (August 5).

The workers had asked for a £2 per hour raise to match the demands of their role and to help them cope with the cost of living crisis and rising prices.

Workers protested a pay offer at five different sites across the country.

A spokesperson for Amazon UK said: “Starting pay for Amazon employees will be increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45p/h, depending on location. This is for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary roles in the UK.”

Steve Garelick, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Amazon continues to reject working with trade unions to deliver better working conditions and fair pay. Their repeated use of short-term contracts is designed to undermine worker’s rights.”

Mr Garelick added: “The image the company likes to project, and the reality for their workers, could not be more different. They need to drastically improve pay and working conditions.”

Amazon’s spokesperson added: ““In addition to this competitive pay, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount among others, which combined are worth thousands annually, as well as a company pension plan.”

Employees at warehouses in Tilbury, Dartford, Belvedere and Chesterfield all slowed down their work in protest.

