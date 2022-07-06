St John’s Church is holding its summer fair in Boxmoor this weekend.

There will be bric-a-brac, toys, produce, sweets and book stalls in the church grounds, opposite the sports centre, from 11am to 3pm on Saturday (July 9).

A Pimms tent and a barbecue will be set up outside the church for people to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual fair returns to the parish on Saturday.

Dacorum Community Choir will entertain people in attendance.

There will be a raffle and Father Mike has consented to have wet sponges being thrown at him while he has a stint in the stocks.

A fire engine will be at the church for children and adults to explore - however this will be operational circumstances permitting.

The fair will be held at St John’s the Evangelist Boxmoor on Station Rd in Hemel Hempstead.