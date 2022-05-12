The Commonwealth Games’ baton will be in Hemel Hempstead on July 8 as part of an international tour to mark the start of the 11-day sporting event in Birmingham this year.

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Hemel Hempstead’s town centre, the Old Town and Gadebridge Park as part of a 2,500-mile tour across 180 countries.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services said: "We are thrilled and honoured that the Queen's Baton Relay will be passing through Hemel Hempstead on Friday 8 July, as part of its journey through all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.”

She added: “This is a great opportunity for our whole community to come together to cheer on the Batonbearers and enjoy the collective excitement in the lead up to the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 28 July."

Gail Buckland, Hemel Hempstead BID Manager at Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID) said: "Hemel Hempstead has been given the fantastic opportunity of hosting the baton relay and Hemel Hempstead BID are pleased to be able to support what promises to be a wonderful event. We hope this can be enjoyed by both residents and visitors from further afield and are really excited to be involved."

The baton relay, which was first held for the 1958 Cardiff Commonwealth Games, has had its full route announced for the UK.