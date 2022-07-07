Do you think you’re clever? Hertfordshire has made it into the top 10 areas in the country that are home to the brainiest bunch.

A study by puzzles experts SudokuCraze found that Hertfordshire placed highly in terms of brain-power when every local authority in England was looked at.

Looking at GCSE and A-Level exams results and the percentage of population in each area that have higher education qualifications, SudukoCraze found York to be the top area.

Do you think you are intelligent? SudokuCraze thinks you are.

Hertfordshire ranked tenth as the area had 54.79% of students achieving a level 8 or higher in their exams.

A spokesperson for SudokuCraze said: “Since the pandemic began, there have been numerous setbacks to education and exams, however these findings highlight the areas in England that have surpassed the national average and are indeed the brainiest areas in the country.”