This Saturday (June 25) is Armed Forces Day, a day to show appreciation for current serving troops, veterans and cadets.

Dacorum Borough Council started off Armed Forces Week by holding a short ceremony at The Forum in Hemel Hempstead on Monday (June 20) to raise the Armed Forces Day Flag.

Chairman of Hertfordshire County Council, Cllr Annie Brewster said:

There will be a falconry show and a spitfire flypast at Gadebridge Park.

“We are enormously proud of the selfless and valiant efforts of all our brave servicemen and women to whom we owe a great debt of gratitude.”

Residents are encouraged to come together on Saturday in Gadebridge Park, from midday until 8.30pm, to honour Dacorum’s armed forces.

The main stage and community stage will host a range of performances.

Main stage programme:

2.30pm - 2.40pm - Civic dignitaries welcome

2.40pm - 2.50pm - Welcome by compere Jamie Hull

2.50pm - 3.05pm - Spitfire flypast

3.05pm - 3.35pm - Falconry show

3.40pm - 4.10pm - Vintage dancers display

4.20pm - 4.50pm - Misselchalke Gundogs

5pm - 5.15pm - Polka Dots - 1940s singing duo

5.20pm - 5.50pm - Falconry show

6pm - 6.30pm - Misselchalke Gundogs

6.40pm - 7pm - Box 9 Drumline - percussion marching band

8pm - 8.20pm - Parachute display by the Royal Logistic Corps Silver Stars Army Parachute Team

Community stage programme:

Midday - 12.30pm - Herts Music Service - rock band

12.45pm - 12.55pm - Herts Music Service - Singers (Showstoppers)

1.30pm - 1.35pm - Dacorum Dance

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Energy School of Dance

2.45pm - 3pm - Spitfire flypast

3pm - 3.30pm - Revelation Majorettes

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Energy School of Dance

4.30pm - 5pm - Dacorum Community Choir

5.15pm - 5.45pm - Bovingdon School of Dance

6pm - 6.30pm - Dacorum Indian Society

Around the park, there will be stilt walkers, face painters and community village stalls. Children and adults alike can have a go at rock climbing, a military assault course and laser tag.