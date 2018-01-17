Man charged with murder after fatal collision in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal collision in Hemel Hempstead - after the victim sadly died in hospital.

Simon Whittle, aged 48, of Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with murder and appeared at Hatfield Remand Court today.

He has been remanded and will next appear at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, January 19. He has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage to police property.

Police were called at 12.12am on Monday (January 15) to reports of a collision in Queensway.

A grey Volvo had collided with a woman pedestrian before then colliding with a shop.

The 41-year-old woman, Natalie Hastings, from Hemel Hempstead was taken to hospital where she sadly died yesterday morning as a result of her injuries.

Her family have paid tribute to her, saying she was 'the life and soul of our hearts'.