Natalie Hastings: Family tribute to fatal collision victim in Hemel Hempstead following murder charge

The family of Natalie Hastings have paid tribute to her - after she was named this afternoon by police as the victim of a fatal collision.

Natalie, aged 41, was involved in a collision with a grey Volvo on Monday (January 15) and she sadly passed away in hospital yesterday morning as a result of her injuries.

A man has since been charged with murder.

In a statement, her family said: “Natalie was a beautiful soul with a big, big heart, taken far too soon.

“To the world she was like sunshine on a rainy day. She was the life and soul of our hearts.

“The sun won't shine so bright anymore without her in the world. She was an amazing daughter, sister, auntie and granddaughter.

“To the girl that always put others first, you'll be missed eternally but your memory will always live on. We love you always and forever, your family.”

The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this current time.

Earlier today Simon Whittle, aged 48, of Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court having been charged with murder in connection with Natalie's death.

He has been remanded and will next appear at St Albans Crown Court on Friday (January 19).

He has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage to police property.