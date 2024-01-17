Hertfordshire Police search for missing man ends in tragedy as family pays tribute

“Daniel was a big character with an even bigger heart”

A man from Hertfordshire, reported as missing by the police, has died aged 30.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the passing of Daniel Dunton, from Watford, who was reported as missing on 3 January.

His family have thanked the people who shared the police’s appeal to find Daniel and paid tribute to the 30-year-old.

Hertfordshire Constabulary conducted searches throughout Hertfordshire for Daniel, but sadly his body was found on Thursday (11 January).

The police force is not treating his death as suspicious and is in the process of handing over information to the coroner.

His family said in a statement: “We would like to say thank you for the kindness and love shown to us as a family whilst we come to terms with the passing of our beloved Daniel.

“Daniel was a big character with an even bigger heart - he would have loved the tributes held for him especially those from the local football community.

“Our lives will never be the same but one thing that will never change is our love for him. Until we meet again our beautiful boy.”