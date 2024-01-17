Police have released images of some items taken during the burglary

A home in Markyate was burgled in broad daylight with offenders stealing high value watches from the house.

This morning (17 January), Hertfordshire Constabulary has released images of some of the expensive stolen watches in the hopes of identifying the culprits.

At around 11.50am on Sunday 7 January, a house was broken into on Old Vicarage Gardens. Several items of jewellery were taken, the police force has confirmed.

Investigator Deborah Newsham said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch. We are releasing images of the items so that we can hopefully trace them and return them to their rightful owner.

“Have you seen the items discarded anywhere, or seen them for sale? Please get in touch if you have information that could assist our enquiries. You can email me directly at deborah@[email protected].”

Residents can report information to the police force online, or speak to police operators via the force’s web chat, and can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1797/24.