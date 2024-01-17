News you can trust since 1858
Police appeal for information following theft of watches worth £24k in Hemel Hempstead

Burglar also stole cash
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:55 GMT
Police have released images of stolen items in appeal for information following a high value burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident occurred at an address on Greenacres between 5pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, December 14.

It’s reported that the offenders entered the property and left with an estimated £24,000 worth of watches (pictured) and a quantity of cash.

Police are releasing images of stolen items in an appeal for information following a high value burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Detective Constable Samantha Pearson, investigating said: “I am releasing these images in the hope that someone may have seen these items for sale under suspicious circumstances.

“In addition, if you have any information that may help our ongoing investigation, please contact me via email.”

People can contact DC Pearson via [email protected].

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/99772/23.

Alternatively, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.