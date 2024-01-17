Police appeal for information following theft of watches worth £24k in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released images of stolen items in appeal for information following a high value burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident occurred at an address on Greenacres between 5pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, December 14.

It’s reported that the offenders entered the property and left with an estimated £24,000 worth of watches (pictured) and a quantity of cash.

Detective Constable Samantha Pearson, investigating said: “I am releasing these images in the hope that someone may have seen these items for sale under suspicious circumstances.

“In addition, if you have any information that may help our ongoing investigation, please contact me via email.”

People can contact DC Pearson via [email protected].

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/99772/23.