Hertfordshire couple living apart for health reasons celebrate their 70th anniversary

Tony Waterton celebrated his and his wife’s Sonia’s 70th wedding anniversary on 4 April.

Both of them live at facilities ran by The Kind Care Company which has homes across the south of England.

Unfortunately they live apart due to Sonia needing nursing care and Tony needing residential care but Tony regularly visits his wife in her care home St Christophers, in Hatfield, with his daughter Anne and son in law Steven.

Celebrating 70 years of marriage between two care homes

Tony and Sonia got married on the 4 April ,1953, at St John’s church in Boxmoor so this year they are happily celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary.

Tony and Sonia have lived apart for just over a year now with Tony living at The Lodge in Hemel Hempstead in a residential care home.

Whereas, Sonia is living in a nursing home St Christopher’s in Hatfield.

Sonia is registered blind, but she still knows who Tony is she always has a smile on her face when he goes to see her. and an even bigger one when he went to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Tony had made a Moonpig card with a lovely photo from their wedding day which he chose himself. He also presented Sonia with a lovely bunch of flowers and a bottle of Prosecco.

They celebrated their day with cake, Prosecco and a lovely cushion bought for them by their daughter Anne, and son-in-law, Steven. I asked Tony secret to a happy marriage he replied, “always do as you’re told,” (with a big smile on his face).

