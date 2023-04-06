And they know what they’re talking about – Jody lost an astonishing 15 stone while Natasha has shed three.

The dynamic duo want to share their knowledge and expertise at the transformational Health Bug course, starting on Saturday April 15.

You can either join in person or take part online.

Jody Bunting with the daughter who inspired him to lose weight. The former fitness guru from Channel 4's The Big Breakfast shed half his body weight through lifestyle changes alone.

Jody, who hails from Derby, says: “I halved my body weight through diet and exercise alone and want to help others do the same.

"Most people – including health professionals – see surgery as the only way out once people reach a certain weight.

"I am living proof it can be done through lifestyle changes alone.”

The former call centre worker used to eat a lot of processed food but now ensures he has at least one portion of fruit, vegetables or salad with every meal which also includes protein such as meat, salmon, eggs, avocado or tofu.

Natasha Gant and Jody Bunting, the dynamic duo behind the Health Bug Club. They've lost 18 stone between them and want to share their knowledge and expertise with others.

He says his prime motivation was the birth of his daughter.

Jody now works full time in the health and wellness industry, coaching weight loss clients and taking fitness classes.

Studham-based Natasha has a more emotional approach.

She says: “I focused on mental attitude.

"I used to follow traditional low-fat diets which led to eating lots of sugar and artificial sweeteners. They keep you on a sugar roller coaster and your weight yoyos up and down all the time.”

Natasha’s turning point came when she looked at the bigger picture, eating nutritious food to satisfy the body which in turn is good for mental health.

She adds: “Once you feel happier, you naturally start to make better food choices, as well as sleeping better and feeling more active.

"I love to help others who feel they are stuck in a rut with food the only joy in their lives.”

She and Jody are the power behind the Health Bug Club, which helps improve health, lifestyle, weight and mindset.

As they say, knowing you want to make a change is easy. Knowing how and taking action can be the challenge.