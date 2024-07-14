Hemel Swimming Club wraps up successful season with outstanding achievements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hemel Hempstead Swimming Club is thrilled to announce the conclusion of another successful year of competitive swimming. As the season draws to a close, the club would firstly like to thank its members, coaches, volunteers and supporters for all their hard work throughout the year. 2024 has been a transformative year for the club, with more exciting developments still to come.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Hempstead Swimming Club is thrilled to announce the conclusion of another successful year of competitive swimming. As the season draws to a close, the club would firstly like to thank its members, coaches, volunteers and supporters for all their hard work throughout the year.

2024 has been a transformative year for the club, with more exciting developments still to come. Early in 2024 we welcomed a new committee led by Chairman Daniel Capozzi, who have focused on increasing membership and restoring community values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At HHSC, our mission is to empower swimmers of all abilities to reach their full potential. We believe in cultivating an environment that blends enjoyment with dedication, fostering a sense of teamwork that translates into lasting achievements for our swimmers, coaches, supporters, and parents. Through a balanced approach of fun and hard work, we aim to instil values that extend beyond the pool, contributing to success both in our community and society at large”

From training to competing, Team Hemel shows dedication and skill in the water

In June we welcomed a new head coach Jason Keeler, who has been coaching for nearly 20 years. His experience includes taking a selection of swimmers to the nationals every year.

Our club membership has increased, and we have welcomed over 40 swimmers throughout 2024, plus their families. We continue to grow but still provide a fun and supportive environment to allow our swimmers to reach their full potential.

Here are some of our highlights from 2024.

Herts Major League - Team Competition (Open Age Group)

In the first round of the Herts Major League, our team faced challenges and struggled to surpass 100 points. However, in rounds two and three, with the significant contribution from Hemel Masters, we boosted our performance, achieving 140 points. This outstanding effort secured us 9th place overall in Division 1 of the Herts Major League, providing a solid foundation for the upcoming season.

Herts Peanut League - Team Competition (9-12 Year Olds)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our young swimmers excelled in the Herts Peanut League, securing two second place finishes and a third place across three rounds. This impressive performance earned us 3rd place overall in Division 2, marking our best achievement since 2019.

Individual Achievements

The Hertfordshire Counties event is one of the toughest competitions in our country for qualifying. The standard is incredibly high. We had 14 swimmers who achieved the

consideration times for individual events, covering a total of 52 different events. Many swimmers qualified for multiple individual events. Additionally, we had relay teams for 9 relays at the Counties. This is a significant improvement from 2023.

Also, huge congratulations to our swimmers who achieved regional qualification times this year: Heidi, Matei, Devesh, and Luca. Their dedication and hard work have paid off, and we are incredibly proud of their accomplishments.

Other Competitions and Achievements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Hemel has also shown great performance in various meets across Hertfordshire. Our swimmers have achieved numerous County Times, PBs, and a remarkable number of medal-winning swims.

Masters Squad Success

In the spring, our Masters squad competed at the Nationals, bringing home 17 medal-winning swims, setting 10 new club records, and breaking 4 East Regional records. Additionally, they competed in the Herts Masters, where the team finished in second place with an impressive 55 podium spots and 14 club records.

We are lucky to have the support of some amazing volunteers who regularly give up their time to support the club and enable children to enjoy the sport of competitive swimming. We will continue to expand our volunteer networks and encourage our club members to learn new skills and support their club.

In July, we hold our summer social event, where families will celebrate club members achievements with a fun evening of games and activities. Later in the year, we will hold our Sharks Club Gala, where club members compete for team glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We look forward to next season and will continue to provide high-quality coaching and training opportunities for swimmers of all ages and abilities. We encourage anyone interested in joining or learning more about the club to visit our website at www.hhsc.org.uk or contact us directly at [email protected] .