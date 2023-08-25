Hemel Hempstead students celebrate 'great' GCSE success

Students at Longdean School are celebrating some great GCSE results this year in both academic and vocational courses.

These results achieved against a backdrop of disruption to their education will ensure that they can all go onto college, employment or for the majority remain in the school's expanding Sixth Form.

Headteacher Graham Cunningham paid tribute to the students, he said: “We are proud of the achievements of all of our students this year. They have performed very well in their examinations against a backdrop of disruption to their education and the uncertainty about grades being returned to 2019 levels.

Longdean School students celebrating their exam success

"The vast majority will remain with us in the Sixth Form but some will go onto college and employment. We are pleased that as a school we have put them in a position to have control and choice over their future.”

Mr Cunningham also paid tribute to the contribution made teaching staff at the school and the support of parents.