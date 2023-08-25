Hemel Hempstead school announces 'remarkable' GCSE results

The Adeyfield Academy is thrilled to announce the remarkable accomplishments of its students on this year's exam results day. The dedication, hard work, and perseverance of our students, combined with the unwavering support of our community and staff, have culminated in a resounding success that we are immensely proud to share.

We are elated to declare that a number of students have achieved results beyond expectations. A particular highlight was Dhylan Gorasia who accumulated 8 GCSEs including a grade 9 in Mathematics alongside a further 9-9 grade in Science Trilogy, an 8 in History and a grade 8 in English Literature. The diligent efforts put forth by our students have resulted in an exceptional pass rate, reflecting our commitment to maintaining high standards of education.

Our students have also excelled in a diverse range of subjects, showcasing the breadth of our academic offerings and empowering students to explore their passions and excel in their chosen fields. Subjects that are celebrating fantastic results include: Child Development (78 per cent of grades were level 4 and above), Media (73.8 per cent of grades were level 4 and above), Performing Arts (87.5 per cent of grades were level 4 and above), and Spanish (65 per cent of grades were level 4 and above).

This year's exam results reflect not only the academic excellence of our students but also their character and determination. We are immensely proud of their achievements and are confident that they are poised for even greater accomplishments in their future endeavours. We are therefore delighted to confirm that the majority of our students have secured their first choice destination. We are confident they will build on their success when they commence their courses in September. A significant number will be staying on to study at our sixth form. While we have seen a record number of applications, there are still spaces available. External students interested in studying at our sixth form should get in touch by emailing.