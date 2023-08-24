News you can trust since 1858
GCSE pupils at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts look to a bright future after results success

This year’s GCSE results surpassed the national average for A grades and above
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

The future looks bright for pupils at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts who received an impressive round of GCSE results today.

Nearly 60 per cent of pupils achieved A* or A while 32 per cent attained high grades of nine to seven, in comparison with the national average of 22 per cent for grade seven (equivalent to an A) and above.

Subjects including French, German, music and triple science achieved a 100 per cent pass rate while 98 per cent of students achieved a grade A* to C in English language, and 93 per cent attained nine to four (A* to C) for maths.

Imogen Niesyto – Head of Middle School, Dr Anu Mahesh - Deputy Director of Studies, Elizabeth Odell - Director of Studies with GCSE students. Image submitted.Imogen Niesyto – Head of Middle School, Dr Anu Mahesh - Deputy Director of Studies, Elizabeth Odell - Director of Studies with GCSE students. Image submitted.
Imogen Niesyto, Head of Middle School said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students for working so hard and achieving such excellent grades in their GCSEs again this year. We are impressed by their continuous effort and dedication to both their academic and vocational studies.”

Stefan Anderson, the school’s principal, added: ‘I would like to take the opportunity to give my thanks to the outstanding team of academic, vocational, and pastoral staff that have worked tirelessly to support and nurture our talented young people. These grades are a testament to their ongoing commitment and hard work.”

Among the top achievers, six students achieved five or more A* or equivalent grades while teachers say they are equally proud of students who exceeded their Minimum Target Grades.

A significant number of students will be staying on to study for up to three A levels at the Sixth Form, while continuing to develop their skills through specialist training in the performing arts.

The school recently announced the retirement of its long-standing principal, Stefan Anderson, following a 21-year career at the school. Simon Larter-Evans will be stepping into the role in September.

Mr Larter-Evans said: “For decades, I’ve been aware of how incredibly high achieving the students at Tring Park School are, both academically and vocationally. It is a real centre of excellence for young people and this year’s results make me even more excited to be joining as principal at the beginning of the autumn term.”

