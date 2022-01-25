Hemel Hempstead Celebrant wins award at The Wedding Industry Awards

A Celebrant from Hemel Hempstead has won a prestigious award at The Wedding Industry Awards 2022.

Kelly Hawes won the Celebrant of the Year, East of England, when the winners were announced on Wednesday, January 19.

The Wedding Industry Awards were Established in 2011 to recognise and reward the very highest standards in the Wedding Industry and to help couples make a better educated decision when looking for suppliers for their weddings.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Hawes won the Celebrant of the Year, East of England

The East of England region stretches throughout Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

Kelly was nominated by one of her brides from October 2021 which then encouraged her to enter the awards for the very first time.

She said: "This award means so much to me, not because I think I am the best, but because my 2021 couples have all voted and rated my business.

"This shows me that they have loved what I have done for their wedding days and that is what means so very much to me.

"This award is the biggest thank you from them and gives me the confidence that I am doing my best.

"I truly love me job so to hear that my couples love what I do means the absolute world to me."

When voting, it is past couples that score the nominees on various aspects of their service. Using each entrant's average voter score means that it is not just about the total number of votes you get, it is also about the quality of the votes.

A combination of the average voter score and the judging process will determine regional finalists, the regional winners and the national winners.

The National winners will be announced at a London Event on February 23.

As an Independent Celebrant, Kelly’s service to her couples includes meeting and getting to really know them so that she can write and present a wedding ceremony that completely

encapsulates their personality.

Each and every ceremony is individual and personal and performed with a modern and fun touch.

If you feel you would like a very personal wedding ceremony such as this, Kelly would love to hear from you to discuss everything you need to know about Celebrant led weddings, including the process you need to follow to obtain your legal marital status.