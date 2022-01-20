Residents who regularly create more garden waste than they can fit in their green-lidded bin, can sign up for the Additional Garden Waste Subscription Service.

The service gives residents the opportunity to buy additional 240-litre green-lidded bins for £25 each and have them collected on their normal garden waste collection day for a seasonal subscription fee of £60.

Garden waste collections will start again from the fortnight beginning February 28, and continue through to the end of November/beginning of December.

Residents can sign up to Dacorum Borough Council's extra green bin subscription service

Collection dates can be checked using the online postcode checker at www.dacorum.gov.uk/mybins.

The regular, free of charge garden waste service currently provided to households will remain unchanged; this additional service is an optional extra if required.

Green-lidded bins are for organic garden waste only, such as:

> grass/hedge cuttings

> leaves

> twigs/small branches

> flowers (including cut flowers that are kept inside the house)

> prunings

> weeds

> small animal bedding made from straw, hay or woodchips (but not shredded paper).

Please note, all cardboard should be recycled in blue-lidded bin and all food waste should go into the food waste caddies. Materials such as treated wood, hardcore and turf should be taken to the local recycling centre.

No plastic, cardboard, food waste, pet faeces or other waste should ever go in the green-lidded bin.