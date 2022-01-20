Ski jackets stolen from The Snow and Rock Centre in Hemel

Four ski jackets were stolen from The Snow and Rock Centre in Hemel Hempstead.

Now, officers investigating the theft have released CCTV images of two people they would like to identify.

Two Schoffel ski jackets and two KJUS ski jackets were stolen from The Snow and Rock Centre on St Albans Hill, between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday 1 December.

Police release CCTV images as part of the investigation

PCSO William Liddell, of the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who recognises the people in the images.

“They were in the area at the time of the incident and we would like to speak to them as they may have information which could help our enquiries.”

You can report information online or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/94433/21.