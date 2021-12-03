Sustainable projects across Hertfordshire can apply for up to £5,000 funding

Projects in Hertfordshire that will contribute to tackling climate change can apply for up to £5,000 funding, thanks to a new Sustainable Hertfordshire Fund.

Hertfordshire County Council has teamed up with Crowdfunder to create the fund, the council wants the fund to enable and inspire projects to be delivered that assist with one or more of its Sustainable Hertfordshire ambitions.

These ambitions include:

> To become a net zero greenhouse gas county before 2050

> To ensure communities are ready for future climates

> To improve wildlife across the county by 20 per cent by 2050

> To provide access to clean air for all by 2030

> To qualify for funding, projects must be local to Hertfordshire and benefit people who live or work in the county. To apply for funding and see further eligibility criteria visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/sustainablefund.

Eric Buckmaster, executive member for the environment said: “In order to achieve the targets we have set for the county as part of our Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy we need to enable and inspire people across the county to take action against climate change.

“The Sustainable Hertfordshire Fund provides a real opportunity for people and organisations who want to help tackle climate change in Hertfordshire and need more resources to do so.

"We look forward to being able to support some really impactful projects that will lead to benefits for both our residents and the environment.”

The types of organisations able to apply for the fund include not-for-profit voluntary and community organisations delivering projects or activities for the benefit of people living, working in Hertfordshire.